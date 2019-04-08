Symen Blumenfeld



Raleigh



Symen Blumenfeld, age 69, of Raleigh, NC passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was born on March 5, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY to Sidney and Doris Blumenfeld. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Marc. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Gerri Blumenfeld; son, Kari of Raleigh; daughters, Melissa Turney of Huntersville, NC and Jennifer Reece of Raleigh; sister, Michelle Perrone of Farmingdale, NY; 5 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Symen grew up in New York City and lived for several years in Boston and New Hampshire prior to moving to Raleigh. He worked as a Computer Software Engineer at Nortel for 16 years and at Itron, Inc. for 18 years. Symen's first love was his family and his second was music. He played the bass guitar in several bands in Boston, New Hampshire and in North Carolina. He was a member of Full Moon Pie for over 20 years. He also played bass with Jefferson Hart and the Ghosts of the Old North State for the past several years.



A celebration of his life will be held at the Cremation Society of the Carolinas, 2205 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh, on Wednesday, April 10th at 2 PM. The family will receive friends immediately after the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Transitions LifeCare (Hospice Care in Raleigh NC) at https://transitionslifecare.org/donate/



Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary