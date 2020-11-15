Tabor Martin (Tabe) Kimzey
March 30, 1969 - November 5, 2020
Brevard, NC
Tabor M. Kimzey (Tabe) died unexpectedly at his home in Brevard, N.C. on November 5, 2020. Tabe was a gentle soul and a good friend to many. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Tabe spent the majority of his life with his family in Raleigh, N.C. and his later years in his beloved mountains in Brevard, N.C.
He is survived by his mother Ardis Messick Hatch of Brevard, his father James M. Kimzey Sr. of Brevard, his brother James M. Kimzey Jr. of Raleigh, his brother Bradford M. Kimzey of Brevard, and several nieces and cousins.
The family plans for a private ceremony in the coming future. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to the new City of Brevard Dog Park via their web site at www.cityofbrevard.com/dogpark
, or sent to the Salvation Army 126 N. Caldwell St., Brevard, NC 28712.