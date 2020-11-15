1/1
Tabor Kimzey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tabor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tabor Martin (Tabe) Kimzey

March 30, 1969 - November 5, 2020

Brevard, NC

Tabor M. Kimzey (Tabe) died unexpectedly at his home in Brevard, N.C. on November 5, 2020. Tabe was a gentle soul and a good friend to many. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Tabe spent the majority of his life with his family in Raleigh, N.C. and his later years in his beloved mountains in Brevard, N.C.

He is survived by his mother Ardis Messick Hatch of Brevard, his father James M. Kimzey Sr. of Brevard, his brother James M. Kimzey Jr. of Raleigh, his brother Bradford M. Kimzey of Brevard, and several nieces and cousins.

The family plans for a private ceremony in the coming future. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to the new City of Brevard Dog Park via their web site at www.cityofbrevard.com/dogpark , or sent to the Salvation Army 126 N. Caldwell St., Brevard, NC 28712.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved