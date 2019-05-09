Tamara Aiken Wicker



Pinehurst



PINEHURST- Our beloved Tamara Aiken Wicker has fallen asleep from this life and awakened to eternal glory in the presence of our LORD and Savior, Jesus Christ. She grew up in Garner, North Carolina, graduated from Garner High School and attended Wake Technical College. She worked 12 years for the North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources as an administrative assistant with accolades for her organization skills and work ethic, but was more known for her real gift which was the loving, caring concern for others that crossed her path and her heart of grace and protection toward them. She loved all "her little boogers", particularly her nephews, her Mee-Maw, Momma and her brothers and sister and numerous animals with all her heart. She went to rest with the assurance of her salvation and heavenly destination with the desire that all should follow her there through the acceptance of that same grace. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2 pm at O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home in Lillington with Rev. Jeff Roberts presiding. The burial will follow at Westview Cemetery. Tamara was preceded in death by her brother, Larry A. Aiken; mother, Jeanne B. Scallon; father, Walter L. Aiken; and step-father, Charles S. Scallon. She is survived by her husband, Michael Wicker; brother, Leonard Aiken; and sister, Teresa Figueroa.



The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 12:30 to 1:45 at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to lifetoday.org, Easter Seals, or any children's hospital of the giver's choice. Published in The News & Observer on May 9, 2019