L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:30 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
Tammy Spivey Shiver Obituary
Tammy Spivey Shiver

Knightdale

Tammy Shiver, 56, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was born July 30, 1962 in Clinton, NC to Margaret Dunlap Spivey and the late James Nolan Spivey. Tammy worked at Raleigh Christian Community Church for 22 years and most recently worked with Clubs In the City and Heaven Sent.

Memorial service 7:30 pm, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.

The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at the funeral home.

Surviving: husband, Mark Alan Shiver; daughter, Jenny Leigh Shiver; son, Andrew Mark Shiver; mother, Margaret Dunlap Spivey; sister, Teresa Spivey Auer (Jim).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to clubsinthecity.org, Clubs In The City, P.O. Box 19661, Raleigh, NC 27619 or heavensentgrouphome.org, Heaven Sent, 3209 Winfield Court, Raleigh, NC 27610.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on May 26, 2019
