Tanga Jo West Radford, age 65, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Transitions Hospice Care in Raleigh, NC.



Born and raised in Warsaw, NC, Tanga attended Peace college and East Carolina University where she graduated with a degree in early childhood education. She taught for over 30 years before retiring to spend more time with her miniature schnauzer, Seagle. Her loving and caring disposition enriched the lives of many, from the "Shining Stars" in her classroom, to all of her family and friends.



Tanga was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lois West, and her loving husband Bill "Chip" Radford Jr.



She is survived by her two children, Heather Aziz (husband Adam) and Cameron Radford; and sister and brother; Anna and Jimmy West.



A gathering for friends and family will be held in Raleigh, NC, at Brier Creek Country Club on July 13th at 2pm.



In Lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be made in Tanga's honor to Transitions Life Care of Raleigh or the North Carolina Foundation for Public School Children.



Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com Published in The News & Observer on July 10, 2019