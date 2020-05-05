Tanya Michelle Debnam O'Neal



June 26,1966 - April 28, 2020



Marietta, Georgia



Tanya Michelle Debnam O'Neal passed away on April 28, 2020 in Marietta, Georgia at the age of 53. She was born to the late John Birdsong, Sr. and Cynthia Debnam Bussey on June 26, 1966 in Wake County, North Carolina. Tanya graduated from Athens Drive High School in 1985.



Tanya was a talented singer and pianist, who sang any chance she got. She was a proud mother and grandmother, willing to do anything for her children and family. Her love for cooking was apparent in every dish she made, and despite challenges from her children, her skills in the kitchen went unmatched. Her smile and laugh would light up a room!



Tanya is remembered by her mother, Cynthia Bussey, her husband Howard O'Neal, her children Latia Debnam, Leona O'Neal, Brandon O'Neal, and Toreus O'Neal; her seven grandchildren: Maison, McKaelyn, Othanial, Toriana, Kaedin, Tierra, and Sofia; and her siblings: Jason Bussey, John Birdsong, Cleveland Birdsong, Taneka Birdsong-Yon, and Yolita Birdsong. Tanya will forever be greatly missed by her family and friends!



