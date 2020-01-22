|
|
Tarsha M. Hines
December 7, 1970 - January 18, 2020
Raleigh
Ms. Tarsha Monez Hines, 49, of Raleigh, NC departed this earthly life on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Her funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, January 23, 2020 at The C A Haywood, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 2415 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC., beginning at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM on Thursday. Arrangements by Haywood Funeral Home, Raleigh. (919) 832-2835 www.haywoodfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 22, 2020