Haywood Funeral Home
2415 S Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 832-2835
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Haywood Funeral Home
2415 S Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Haywood Funeral Home
2415 S Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
Tarsha Hines


1970 - 2020
Tarsha Hines Obituary
Tarsha M. Hines

December 7, 1970 - January 18, 2020

Raleigh

Ms. Tarsha Monez Hines, 49, of Raleigh, NC departed this earthly life on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Her funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, January 23, 2020 at The C A Haywood, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 2415 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC., beginning at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM on Thursday. Arrangements by Haywood Funeral Home, Raleigh. (919) 832-2835 www.haywoodfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 22, 2020
