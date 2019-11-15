|
|
Taylor Carl Alderman
Nov. 1, 1943 - Nov. 9, 2019
Wake Forest
Taylor Carl Alderman passed away on November 9, 2019 in Wake Forest after a 30-year battle with Parkinson's. Carl was born November 1, 1943 to Festus & Lillian Alderman of Durham. Carl is survived by his son, Brian Alderman and his wife, Kelly, and one granddaughter, Addison Alderman, all of Wake Forest.
Carl attended Southern HS in Durham. He graduated from NC Wesleyan with Honors in Economics and he attended UNC-Chapel Hill where he earned his MBA. Carl started his banking career at Fidelity Bank in Lynchburg, VA and worked his way up to become President of Huntington National Bank in Columbus, OH. He later served as Vice Chairman of Huntington until he retired to Fort Myers, FL.
Carl served on the NC Wesleyan Board of Trustees and was generous in his support of the college.
Carl was an avid Duke fan and he loved playing golf.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice of Oxford, the Staff at Carillon of Wake Forest and Margie Raynor.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Kindred Hospice of Oxford or NC Wesleyan College.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 15, 2019