Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation
716 West North Street
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 235-3337
For more information about
Taylor Alderman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Taylor Alderman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Taylor Carl Alderman


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Taylor Carl Alderman Obituary
Taylor Carl Alderman

Nov. 1, 1943 - Nov. 9, 2019

Wake Forest

Taylor Carl Alderman passed away on November 9, 2019 in Wake Forest after a 30-year battle with Parkinson's. Carl was born November 1, 1943 to Festus & Lillian Alderman of Durham. Carl is survived by his son, Brian Alderman and his wife, Kelly, and one granddaughter, Addison Alderman, all of Wake Forest.

Carl attended Southern HS in Durham. He graduated from NC Wesleyan with Honors in Economics and he attended UNC-Chapel Hill where he earned his MBA. Carl started his banking career at Fidelity Bank in Lynchburg, VA and worked his way up to become President of Huntington National Bank in Columbus, OH. He later served as Vice Chairman of Huntington until he retired to Fort Myers, FL.

Carl served on the NC Wesleyan Board of Trustees and was generous in his support of the college.

Carl was an avid Duke fan and he loved playing golf.

The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice of Oxford, the Staff at Carillon of Wake Forest and Margie Raynor.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Kindred Hospice of Oxford or NC Wesleyan College.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Taylor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of National Cremation
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -