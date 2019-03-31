|
Taylor
Greene Griggs
October 18, 1984 - March 24, 2019
Raleigh
Taylor Greene Griggs, 34, passed away after a long struggle with opiate addiction. He was a graduate of Tarheel Challenge Academy.
Taylor is survived by his parents: Thomas Griggs of Weaverville, NC and Elizabeth Greene of Raleigh, NC; and by his sister, Kat Morris (Sean) of Seattle, Washington. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Taylor found great joy in helping others, especially children and animals; his favorite place to be was in the mountains of North Carolina camping, exploring, and enjoying nature. He was a wonderful artist and found happiness connecting with people through drawing, painting and tattooing.
Memorial service details are pending. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please share your favorite story or memory of Taylor at www.MitchellatRMP.com or consider making a donation to Healing Transitions of Wake County, 1251 Goode Street, Raleigh, NC 27603.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 31, 2019