Ted Darrell Austin
February 17, 1930 - May 19, 2020
Wake Forest
On May 19th, 2020, Ted Darrell Austin, loving husband of 72 years, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 90.
Ted was born on February 17, 1930 to Mallie Arey Austin and Clyde Lumas Austin in Albemarle, N.C. He graduated from Albemarle High School and Pfeiffer College with a Bachelor degree in Business Administration and Business Education. On March 14, 1948, Ted married Betty Ruth Frick. They had three children, Mark, Denise and Todd. He loved his country and served in the Air Force in the Korean War, and remained in the Air National Guard, 263 Squadron, in Badin, N.C. for twenty-two years and retired with honors.
Ted loved the Lord and enjoyed teaching his men's Sunday School class. He served as a deacon at Grace Baptist Church in Albemarle, N.C., First Baptist in Aberdeen, N.C.,Temple Baptist and Emmanuel Baptist in Raleigh, N.C.
Ted was active in his children's education and served as President or Vice-President of PTA's at Powell Elementary, Aycock Junior High and Enloe High School.
He taught high school in Randleman N.C. before joining the Right-Of-Way Division with the N.C. Department of Transportation in Aberdeen, N.C. The family moved to Raleigh, N.C. when Ted joined the Personnel Department with the Department of Transportation. He created the Training Department and trained newly recruited engineers and classes for supervisors. He was a lifelong member of the National Management Association and received many awards from the Association. Ted retired from the Department of Transportation of N.C. in 1991 with 34 years of service.
Ted loved spending time with his children, especially taking them to museums in downtown Raleigh. He also loved his grandchildren very much and enjoyed spending time with all the family at the beach.
Ted is survived by his wife, Betty Ruth Frick Austin of Wake Forest, N.C.; his three children, Mark Austin (Cathy) of Aiken, S.C., Denise Austin Rogers (Wayne) of Wake Forest, N.C., Todd Austin (Charla) of Cary, N.C.; his grandchildren, Brittney Austin of Greenville S.C., Trenton Austin of Raleigh, N.C., step-grandson Troy Majors (Tatyana) of Aiken, S.C.; cousins in Albemarle, N.C. and of Marietta, Georgia; also, his buddy and best friend for many years, Cloyce Alford of Raleigh, N.C.
The family wants to thank the many caregivers over the last two years especially, Jackie, Andi, Coral, and the staff at Cadence in Wake Forest, N.C. as well as Transitions LifeCare.
A graveside service will be held 3:00 pm Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Raleigh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ted, can be given to Emmanuel Baptist Church in Raleigh and Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh.
Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News and Observer on May 22, 2020.