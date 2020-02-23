|
Ted Earl Nipper
October 26, 1945 - February 18, 2020
Raleigh
Ted Earl Nipper, 74, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Raleigh, NC. Born October 26, 1945 in Raleigh, NC, son of the late Ernest Nipper and Kathleen Brannan Nipper, he attended Millbrook High School in Raleigh, NC until 1964, when he enlisted in the US Army. He served as a Comm Center Specialist, Radio Message Router, and an Army Security Agent in Asmara, East Africa and Northern Japan until 1968, being awarded the Good Conduct and National Defense Service Medals. He was in the US Army Reserves from 1968-1970. Ted then earned from Kings College, Raleigh, NC an Associates Degree in Accounting in 1971 and an Associates Degree in Business Administration in 1972. Ted spent his career at the Raleigh Fire Department, Dynamite Auto Parts, Eastern Parts Distributors, Automatic Transmission Parts, and was part owner of Earls' BBQ & Seafood of Knightdale, NC and owner of Dixie Home Painting of Raleigh, NC. He joined the B.P.O.E. in 1982, Elks' Lodge #735 of Raleigh, NC. He is a lifetime member and has held multiple offices. He was an active member of his community and enjoyed playing golf and watching NASCAR racing. The achievement of which he would say he is most proud is he "raised two beautiful daughters." Ted is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Curtis Nipper. He is survived by his wife, Ann Ashley; daughters and stepson, their spouses and children: Karen and James North, Elijah and Gabriel; Cheryl and Ted Schoenling, Emily, Abigail, Kerry, and Lucy; and John and Adriana Lowe, Jeremiah, James, and John. Also, sisters, Peggy Kirks and Kathy Norris; and sister-in-law, Jean Nipper. In lieu of flowers please donate to the in Ted's name. No services are planned per family request.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 23, 2020