Ted C. Stallings
Raleigh
Mr. Ted C. Stallings, 95, died Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was born in Zebulon on November 4, 1924, and resided in Raleigh his entire life. He was the last of nine children, a veteran of the U.S Navy, and former owner and operator of Wilmont Service Station on Hillsborough St.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Helen Edwards Stallings; sister-in-law, Mary Leonard, her husband, Ed, and nieces and nephews. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
The family would like to extend a special thanks for the care given by the staff at Brighton Gardens of Raleigh, where he resided for the last several years, as well as Amedysis Hospice.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at Macedonia Baptist Church, 7100 Holly Springs Rd., Raleigh. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the General Budget Fund at Macedonia Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St. Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 21, 2020