Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
(919) 828-4311
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
7100 Holly Springs Rd
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
7100 Holly Springs Rd
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Stallings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted Stallings


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ted Stallings Obituary
Ted C. Stallings

Raleigh

Mr. Ted C. Stallings, 95, died Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was born in Zebulon on November 4, 1924, and resided in Raleigh his entire life. He was the last of nine children, a veteran of the U.S Navy, and former owner and operator of Wilmont Service Station on Hillsborough St.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Helen Edwards Stallings; sister-in-law, Mary Leonard, her husband, Ed, and nieces and nephews. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.

The family would like to extend a special thanks for the care given by the staff at Brighton Gardens of Raleigh, where he resided for the last several years, as well as Amedysis Hospice.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at Macedonia Baptist Church, 7100 Holly Springs Rd., Raleigh. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the General Budget Fund at Macedonia Baptist Church.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St. Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ted's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -