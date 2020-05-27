Teddy Jo Gupton
1945 - 2020
Teddy Howell Gupton

January 1, 1945 - May 24, 2020

Creedmoor

Teddy Jo Howell Gupton, 75, a longtime resident of Granville County, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Hillcrest Raleigh at Crabtree. A native of Durham County, she was the daughter of the late Emory Lee Howell and Eva Sauls. She was a member of Wake Minister Baptist Church and retired from nursing after many years of service.Private graveside services will be conducted at Carolina Memorial Gardens in Creedmoor.

Surviving are her husband of thirty- five years, Danny E. Gupton of the home, two sons, Charles Fleming Ray and wife Noel of Warsaw, Stephen Buckner Ray and wife Amanda of Wake Forest , three grandchildren Joshua, Rebecca and Matthew. She was preceded in death by a sister Louise Reynolds and brother Lee Howell.Online condolences can be made to www.eakesfuneralhome.com. Select obits.Eakes Funeral Home in Creedmoor is assisting the Gupton family.

Published in The News and Observer on May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eakes Funeral Home
834 North Main Street
Creedmoor, NC 27522
(919) 528-2323
