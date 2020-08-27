Teeshla Morgan Curtis
February 2, 1972 - August 15, 2020
Raleigh
Teeshla Morgan Curtis 48, formerly of Raleigh, died Saturday August 15th in Columbia, SC. Memorial Services will be held at Columbia Church of Christ on 8/29 by invitation only due to Covid-19 concerns.
She is survived by her husband Allen Curtis; three daughters, Nisha, Morgan, and Reagan all of the home. She is also survived by two step-sons Jonathan Curtis and David Curtis; mother Doris L. Morgan and sister Kimberly Morgan.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to rainbowintl.com
or showhope.org
.