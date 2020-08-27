1/1
Teeshla Morgan-Curtis
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teeshla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teeshla Morgan Curtis

February 2, 1972 - August 15, 2020

Raleigh

Teeshla Morgan Curtis 48, formerly of Raleigh, died Saturday August 15th in Columbia, SC. Memorial Services will be held at Columbia Church of Christ on 8/29 by invitation only due to Covid-19 concerns.

She is survived by her husband Allen Curtis; three daughters, Nisha, Morgan, and Reagan all of the home. She is also survived by two step-sons Jonathan Curtis and David Curtis; mother Doris L. Morgan and sister Kimberly Morgan.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to rainbowintl.com or showhope.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial service
Columbia Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 25, 2020
I love Teeshla! Teeshla taught me about how to have deep faith in God and about true friendship. She is my true hero in the faith and I will be forever grateful to God that he put her in my life! He blessed me with an angel at a time when I truly needed one. My sincere prayers and condolences are with the Curtis and Morgan families.
Cynthia
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved