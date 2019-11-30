|
Teresa E. Watkins
Raleigh
Teresa Entrekin Watkins, 96, passed away on November 26, 2019 at Rex Hospital after a sudden illness. Born on March 23, 1923 in Bellefonte, PA. She was the daughter of the late Edward W. Entrekin and Helen Martin Entrekin. At a very young age of three, Teresa's parents had passed and she was lovingly welcomed into the family of her aunt and uncle, Mary Jane and Charles Edward Martin and raised as a "sister" to the late Irvin Martin (and late wife, Evelyn) and the late Marie Ream (and late husband, Hal).
Teresa graduated from Bellefonte High School in 1941. Shortly after, she joined the Navy WAVES. She became a switchboard operator and during her time in the Navy, she met and married the late Robert O. Watkins, Jr. who was in the Army Air Corps taking pilot training at Penn State. They married in 1944 and were together for 49 years until his death in 1991. Out of this union, they had four children. She spent many years raising her children and later in life became a switchboard operator for Corning Glass Works. She retired after 25 years. She was involved in her church and was the church pianist for many years. She also had a beautiful voice and sang.
Teresa is survived by her four children: Pamela Rich (the late Joseph), of Raleigh, Thomas "T.M." of Raleigh, Robert O. Watkins, III (the late Paula), of Willow Spring, and Edward "Eddie" Watkins (Betsy), of Apex. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, December 1 from 1:00 - 2:30 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home (7209 Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh). Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with interment to follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.
We wish to express our thanks to Sunrise of Raleigh for the care they have given our Mother over the last 18 months.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Teresa to the or the .
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 30, 2019