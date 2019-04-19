Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Hope Community Church
821 Buck Jones Road
Raleigh, NC
Teresa Mainor

July 19, 1977 - April 14, 2019

Raleigh

Teresa Mainor passed away peacefully April 14, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Kahn S. Mainor and her two children, Isabella and Nicholas Williamson. Born in Frankfurt, Germany during her father's tour of duty for the U.S. Army, she grew up in Fayetteville, graduating from Douglas Byrd High School and later completing the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. She pursued a successful career in Pediatric Nursing after settling in Raleigh NC. She was active in her church, participated in numerous community fundraiser runs and mentored young girls in cheer. She was preceded in death by her father, Lee Mainor and her brother, Reginald Mainor. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Hope Community Church, 821 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh, NC. Internment will follow the service at Rockfish Memorial Park 4017 Gillespie St, Fayetteville NC. Services are entrusted to Covenant Funeral Home Inc. 3735 Legion Road, Hope Mills NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 19, 2019
