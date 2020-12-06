Teresa Muse

June 14, 1954 - November 19, 2020

Tarboro, North Carolina - Teresa Bray Muse was born and grew up in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was a graduate of Salem College, and earned her Master's degree from East Carolina University. She chose in her early adulthood to raise a family rather than start her career, caring for and raising her two boys from home. She was a teacher at Tarboro Edgecombe Academy and various schools in the Edgecombe County Public School System, from which she retired last year.

Over the years, she has taught many children and adults about the love of art. She was an accomplished watercolor painter with artwork being shown and sold around the country. All along, she made her family her priority.

Teresa loved good company and laughter. Most nice days, she could be found working in the yard and relaxing on the patio, with a glass of wine enjoying nature's beauty. She was an advocate for animals, turning her back yard into a wildlife sanctuary, fostering, and adopting animals from local shelters and rescue groups.

She was a great wife, mom, and mema. As a grandparent she loved her granddaughter deeply and loved spending time with her. She worked on art projects with her and spent time outside enjoying nature. She would play hide and seek or whatever Layla wanted to do.

Teresa leaves behind her husband Eugene (Gene) Muse, sons Eugene (Wilson) Muse Jr and Harrison Muse, mother Donna Chadwick, sister Vicki Wright, Granddaughter Layla Muse, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

In accordance with Teresa's wishes, we will hold a celebration of life at a later date, when it is safer for everyone to gather.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the fund which has been established to help construct a new animal shelter for Edgecombe County. Checks can be sent to Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office P.O. Box 219, Tarboro, NC 27886. Please note Animal Shelter Fund on check.





