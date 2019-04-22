|
|
Teressa Pleasants Hall
Wake Forest
Teressa Pleasants Hall, 70, died Friday, April 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 13, 1948 to the late Lewis and Lois Pleasants. Teressa worked in the mortgage business for many years.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Pine Forest Memorial Garden in Wake Forest.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Lynn Hall.
Surviving are: two children, Chad Hall and wife, Denise of Wake Forest, Sheila Hall and husband, David Murray of Wake Forest; five grandchildren, Erica, Allison, Jerry, Kayla and Whitney; two great-grandchildren, Lily and Ryker; a brother, Gary Pleasants and wife Gail; a sister, Beth McCain and husband Paul.
A service at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest, (919) 556-5811.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 22, 2019