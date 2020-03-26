Home

More Obituaries for Teri Chewning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teri G. Chewning


1959 - 2020
Teri G. Chewning Obituary
Dr. Teri Goad Chewning

June 7, 1959 - March 24, 2020

Cary

Dr. Teri Goad Chewning, age 60, of Cary, NC, passed away on March 24, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Teri is survived by her husband, Charles Steven Chewning, of 33 years; their two sons: Taylor Steven Chewning of Cary, NC and Connor Austin Chewning of Lakewood, CO; her brother, Mark Wilson, of Newport News, VA.

Teri was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy Lynn and Richard Austin Goad, of Newport News, VA.

Teri will be remembered for her love of family, time spent at Topsail Beach, travel, exercising and reading. She devoted her life to helping others – both by helping children as a child psychologist, and through serving with Meals on Wheels.

Due to the current situation, a small private ceremony will be held on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to the at . Condolences for the family may be offered through Seymour Funeral Home in Goldsboro, or under the tribute to Teri Chewning at www.SeymourFuneralHome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 26, 2020
