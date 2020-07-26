Teri L. Costen
Raleigh
Teri L Costen, age 58, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her home in Raleigh. She was born July 26, at Chowan Hospital in Edenton, NC, to Wayne and Betty Rawls. She was a graduate of NC State University and majored in Psychology. She worked as a senior safety coordinator with East Coast Risk Management, and over her 30 year career in safety & health touched the lives of thousands while displaying her passion for the profession.
Teri knew what the priorities in life were, and lived it to the fullest. She knew how to plan for any event, but never wanted to be the center of attention. Working hard for her went hand-in-hand with playing hard. She had a knack for knowing the right way to do something, and always would make time to help her friends and family if there was anything that needed doing.
She is survived by her mother, Betty; a brother, David; a life partner, Jeff; a son, William; and many friends who may as well be family. She will have a celebration of life at the Raleigh Elks Lodge no. 735 at a to-be-determined date. In lieu of flowers, she would want donations to be made to her four-legged friends at Cause for Paws.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com
under Tributes.