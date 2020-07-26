1/1
Teri L. Costen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teri L. Costen

Raleigh

Teri L Costen, age 58, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her home in Raleigh. She was born July 26, at Chowan Hospital in Edenton, NC, to Wayne and Betty Rawls. She was a graduate of NC State University and majored in Psychology. She worked as a senior safety coordinator with East Coast Risk Management, and over her 30 year career in safety & health touched the lives of thousands while displaying her passion for the profession.

Teri knew what the priorities in life were, and lived it to the fullest. She knew how to plan for any event, but never wanted to be the center of attention. Working hard for her went hand-in-hand with playing hard. She had a knack for knowing the right way to do something, and always would make time to help her friends and family if there was anything that needed doing.

She is survived by her mother, Betty; a brother, David; a life partner, Jeff; a son, William; and many friends who may as well be family. She will have a celebration of life at the Raleigh Elks Lodge no. 735 at a to-be-determined date. In lieu of flowers, she would want donations to be made to her four-legged friends at Cause for Paws.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved