Reverend Terrence Collins



July 17, 1943 - February 21, 2019



Raleigh



Reverend Terrence Collins, 75 years old, died on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Dade City, Florida. He was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on July 17, 1943 to the late Mary Elizabeth (Skonieczny) Collins and Benjamin Francis Collins.



After discerning a vocation to the Religious life, Father Collins entered into studies and formation with the Order of Friars Minor Conventual, Saint Anthony of Padua Province in Baltimore, Maryland. He studied philosophy at Saint Hyacinth Seminary College in Granby, Massachusetts. He then continued priestly formation in theology at Saint Anthony on the Hudson in Rensselaer, New York. Father Collins was ordained to the Priesthood on May 22, 1971 in Albany, New York by the Most Reverend Edwin Broderick, Bishop of Albany.



In the Diocese of Raleigh, Father Collins served as Parochial Vicar of Saint Raphael Parish in Raleigh; Diocesan Scout Chaplain; Priest Chaplain and Campus Minister at East Carolina University in Greenville; Administrator of Saint Catherine of Siena Parish in Tarboro; Pastor of Holy Redeemer Parish in Kill Devil Hills; Dean of the Albemarle Deanery and Pastor of Saint Jude Parish, Hampstead and Saint Mary, Gate of Heaven Mission in Surf City. Father Collins was incardinated into the Diocese of Raleigh on December 5, 1984. He also served as Chaplain to local Fire Departments, both on the Outer Banks of North Carolina and in Hampstead. For reasons of health, Father Collins retired from active priestly ministry on January 3, 2012 and continued to assist in priestly ministry, as his health permitted.



The funeral arrangements for Father Collins are as follows: Reception of the Body and Vigil for the Deceased on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh, Monsignor David D. Brockman, V.G., Presiding. The Visitation will follow the liturgy. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:30 am at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh, Most Rev. Luis R. Zarama, Bishop of Raleigh, Principal Celebrant. Internment will take place at a later date at Saint Michael Catholic Cemetery in Stratford, CT.



Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 4, 2019