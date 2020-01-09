|
Reverend Doctor Terry Barr Ashe
December 23, 1946 ~ January 04, 2020
Zebulon
Reverend Doctor Terry Barr Ashe, 73 of Zebulon, NC went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 4th, 2020 just before sunrise.
Born in King, NC Terry was rooted in the faith at a very early age, being brought up by a father that taught Sunday School starting at the age of 14, and a mother that was very supportive of education and his religious pursuits. He graduated from Statesville High School and earned a Bachelor of Political Science at UNC-Greensboro, being among one of the first on-campus male students. While in the US Air Force, he furthered his education with a Master's in Business Administration.
While quite successful in his managerial position within Seven Eleven Corporation, he answered God's call to the ministry. First as the Minister of Music at Myrtle Grove Baptist Church in Wilmington, NC, then Minister of Music at Knightdale while he continued his growth at Southeastern Seminary with a Master of Divinity. He became pastor of Hiddenite Baptist Church in 1986. Terry then earned his Doctorate of Ministry from Drew University and served the church, community and Alexander County for thirteen years. In 1999, Terry became the pastor of Falls Baptist Church of Wake Forest, and was their longest standing pastor, retiring in 2016. Always serving others, he was a Scout Leader, coach for baseball and basketball, School Board member, substitute bus driver and teacher, Ruritan Club member, domestic violence counselor and advocate, choir member, deacon, Sunday School teacher and a loving friend to many. Terry was the founder and executive director of Firm Foundations, a non-profit organization to assist in the rehabilitation of houses for low income homeowners. He assisted in Wake, Orange, Johnston, Edgecombe and Nash counties. He was also a long serving officer and member of PHRANC, the Professional Housing Rehabilitation Association of NC.
Terry is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Dixon Ashe of Zebulon, NC; daughter, Michele Ashe Campbell (husband Casey, and five grandchildren) of Fairfax, VA; son, Richard William Ashe (wife Heather, and three grandchildren) of Martinsville, VA; as well as his brother, Richard Barry Ashe (wife, Frances and two nieces) of Newnan, GA.
As the middle child of Richard Howard Hampton Ashe and Adelaide Simmons Barr Ashe, he is preceded in death by his parents, younger brother, James Michael Ashe and the wonderful mother of his children, Mary Knight Ashe.
In all things, Terry knew how to love. Wholly, completely, and unceasingly.
"Well done my good and faithful servant."
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:
NCBM Disaster Relief Fund, P.O. Box 1107 Cary, NC 27512 or Zebulon Baptist Church - Food Pantry 400 N Arendell Ave. Zebulon, NC 27597
Funeral arrangements by Massey Funeral Home
913 N Arendell Ave, Zebulon, 919-269-6600 Friday, January 10
Visitation 6 pm – 8 pm Massey Funeral Home, Saturday, January 11
Funeral 11 am Zebulon Baptist Church
Interment at Falls Community Cemetery, (12165 Old Falls of Neuse Road, Wake Forest) directly preceding service
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 9, 2020