Terry Lynn Hill
June 7, 1955 - May 16, 2019
Raleigh
TERRY LYNN HILL, 63, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. Terry was born in Danville, Virginia to Geraldine Turner Hill and graduated from George Washington High School. He attended Danville Community College; trained and worked as a prison facility guard graduated Raleigh Police Academy and served as a Park Ranger. Terry opened and operated Hill Transportation, initially providing expedited freight services locally and over the road.
Terry is survived by his pride and joy, loving and devoted daughter, Heather Lynn Hill, Lewis Strickland, husband; Grayson Xavier Lynn Haitema-Hill, grandson; step-daughter, Ginger Marie Ellington Wade, Joseph Wade, husband; Amber Paige Barnard, granddaughter, Anastaslya Barnard, wife; Virginia Ann Barnard, granddaughter; a sister, Brenda Hill King, Joe King, husband, three (3) nephews and six (6) nieces.
The family will receive visitors, Monday, May 22, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 Millbrook Road, Raleigh, NC. Services will be Tuesday, 2:00 p.m. at Millbrook United Methodist Church, 1712 Millbrook Road, Raleigh, NC, Rev. Mike Fresz officiating. A graveside service will be announced at the services.
Published in The News & Observer on May 19, 2019