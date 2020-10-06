Terry Myers

Terry Mack Myers
October 10, 1960 - October 3, 2020
Troy
Terry Mack Myers, 59, of Troy, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Pinehurst. A Graveside Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Candor Cemetery.
Born in Moore County on October 10, 1960, he was the son of Carl McLeod and Josephine Johnson Myers. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a niece, Sally Elizabeth Moore.
Terry is survived by 3 sisters, Sally Myers Moore of Raleigh, Patrice Myers Monroe and husband Randall W. of Eagle Springs, and Susan Myers Twyman and husband Gregory D of Advance; 3 nieces; 2 nephews; a number of great-nieces and a great-nephew.
Memorials may be made to the Candor United Methodist Church, PO Box 456, Candor NC 27229 or to The Special Olympics
NC, 2200 Gateway Centre Blvd. ste 201. Morrisville North Carolina 27560.
Briggs-Candor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.briggsfuneralhome.com