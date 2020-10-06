1/
Terry Myers
Terry Mack Myers

October 10, 1960 - October 3, 2020

Troy

Terry Mack Myers, 59, of Troy, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Pinehurst. A Graveside Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Candor Cemetery.

Born in Moore County on October 10, 1960, he was the son of Carl McLeod and Josephine Johnson Myers. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a niece, Sally Elizabeth Moore.

Terry is survived by 3 sisters, Sally Myers Moore of Raleigh, Patrice Myers Monroe and husband Randall W. of Eagle Springs, and Susan Myers Twyman and husband Gregory D of Advance; 3 nieces; 2 nephews; a number of great-nieces and a great-nephew.

Memorials may be made to the Candor United Methodist Church, PO Box 456, Candor NC 27229 or to The Special Olympics NC, 2200 Gateway Centre Blvd. ste 201. Morrisville North Carolina 27560.

Briggs-Candor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be made at www.briggsfuneralhome.com

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Briggs Funeral Home, Candor Chapel
187 Farmers Market Road
Candor, NC 27229
(910) 974-4786
