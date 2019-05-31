Dr. Thaddeus Z. Gasinski



Raleigh



Thaddeus Gasinski passed away on May 28. He leaves behind his beloved wife and friend of 31 years, Danuta Gasinski, his loving daughter, Diana both at the home, along with the Family and the many friends all around the world.



He was preceded in death by his parents Jozefa and Mieczyslaw Gasinski and three children Adas in 1964, Eliza in 2001, and Mark in 2001.



He spent his life as a university professor teaching linguistics and Slavic languages at UNC Chapel Hill, University of Hawaii, University of South Africa, and Macquarie University in Australia.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday June 01, 2019 at 1:00pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2718 Overbrook Dr., Raleigh, NC 27608. The committal service will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612.



