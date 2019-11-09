|
Thaddeus Pender Sharp, Jr.
June 23, 1931 - November 8, 2019
Thaddeus Pender Sharp, Jr.
June 23, 1931 – November 8, 2019
Thaddeus Pender Sharp, Jr., of Sims, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born June 23, 1931 to the late Thaddeus Pender Sharp, Sr. and Eva Glover Sharp. He was married for 67 years to the love of his life, Julia Brame Sharp. He was a lifelong resident of his beloved Rock Ridge community and member of Nobles Chapel Baptist Church where he served as trustee, deacon and choir member. Thad was the founder of Sharp Farms, Inc. and was devoted to the growth and development of the farming operation as a family business where three generations continue now to build on his legacy. He valued family heritage and was a good steward of the land, always modeling sustainable, responsible agriculture and forestry. He was quick-witted with an outgoing, engaging personality; a perfectionist who was happiest when he had a new project to work on. He was energetic, thrived in a fast-paced environment, and loved to play golf, travel, and socialize with friends. Thad had fun playing the piano and singing and always enjoyed musical shows. His legacy of service is best judged by the manner in which his children and grandchildren understand that it is not enough to cultivate skills, but that our faith and character require giving back to our professions, churches, and communities. Thad was civic minded and served in many leadership roles through the years including Chairman, Board of Trustees of Area L Health Education Center (AHEC); District Supervisor Wilson Soil & Water Conservation; Board of Trustees Wilson Memorial Hospital; Chairman, Corporate Board of Directors the Heritage Bank; Board of Directors Triangle East Healthcare Services; Board of Directors WilMed Corporation; Chairman, Governor's Advisory Committee on Agriculture; National Director American Yorkshire Club; and in his younger years served as a volunteer firefighter in his community. He enjoyed supporting graduating Seniors at Hunt High School through the Thad and Julia Sharp Leadership Scholarship. He was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by the Governor of North Carolina; North Carolina Soil and Water Conservation Farm Family of the Year; Chamber of Commerce Triple Achievement in Commercial Farming Award; National Producer of the Year for Leadership and Performance Tested Swine; Outstanding Forestry Practice Award and was inducted into the N.C. State Fair Livestock Hall of Fame, as well as many other honors.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Julia Brame Sharp; sister, Virginia Sharp Williamson; and brothers, George Sharp and Dalton Sharp.
Thad is survived by his children, Thaddeus Pender Sharp III (Debbie), Julia Ann Sharp Davis (Mike), and Alan David Sharp (Debbie); grandchildren Thad Sharp IV (Donna), James Sharp (Courtney), Brandon Sharp, Daniel Sharp and friend, Remi Raper, Tyler Sharp, Caleb Sharp and friend, Lindsey Lewis, Caroline Davis Baillargeon (Jason) and great grandchildren, Thad Sharp V, Alyson Sharp, McLane Sharp, Kynslee Sharp, and Davis Baillargeon. Also surviving "like family" are Margie Hunter (Scott) and Matthew Houston (Brooke).
The family would like to thank Maribel, Ludi, Mo, Diane, and many others for the outstanding care they provided Thad over the last two years.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at Nobles Chapel Baptist Church, 7330 Old Raleigh Road, Sims, at 2:00 Monday, November 11, 2019. Visitation with the family will be Sunday evening, November 10, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway W., Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nobles Chapel Baptist Church, 7330 Old Raleigh Road, Sims, North Carolina 27880.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 9, 2019