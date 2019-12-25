|
Thelma Eloise Andrews
November 18, 1932 - December 22, 2019
Cary
Thelma Eloise Andrews, 87, entered the gates of Heaven to join her Savior on December 22, 2019. She was raised in the Hubert/Swansboro area, born to the late Ledrew David Stubbs and Della Glancy Stubbs. She was preceded in death by her husband Victor L. Andrews, and her sisters Clara Morton and Dot Holland. Anita Godwin is her only surviving sister.
She married Victor L. Andrews in 1949 and they moved to Cary in the early 60's. She worked for AMP, Inc. and Bristol Myers, Inc. and retired from both companies. Victor and Eloise loved the NC coast area. They visited as often as possible and enjoyed family there. They enjoyed boating, fishing and shrimping on the White Oak River. Eloise loved going over to the beach to swim. She loved the Lord and attended Piney Grove Baptist Church, Ephesus Baptist Church, Macedonia Baptist Church, and most recently Woodland Terrace's church. She loved singing in the choir, was involved in every church function possible and even in her last days, she loved helping others.
Eloise cherished her family: Son, Victor L. Andrews, Jr., his wife Debbie B. Andrews of Bluffton SC Granddaughter Tracy Andrews Stursberg, Doug (husband) and great grandsons, Dalton and Grant. Grandson Christian Michael Andrews, his wife Ivy S. Andrews and daughter Blakey Andrews.
Her daughter is Brenda Sabiston of Cary, NC. Granddaughter - Chrissy Sabiston Nelms, Great granddaughters - Michaela Nelms, Christianna Sabiston.
The family will received friends and loved ones on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church in Raleigh NC from 12-1pm. Her funeral will be officiated at 1pm by Rev. Jimmy Brown. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, December 28 at Piney Grove Baptist Church, Swansboro, NC 28584 at 1:00pm.
We wish to thank Wake Med Cary and Transitions Hospice Care for their compassionate team of Doctors, PAs and Nurses. We also thank Woodland Terrace for making her stay there feel like home and for being so loving and caring for our family. Flowers or donations to the American Heart Society or Dementia Alliance of NC will be appreciated by the family.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 25, 2019