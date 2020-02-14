Home

Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
106 N. Roberson Street
Chapel Hill, NC
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
106 N. Roberson Street
Chapel Hill, NC
Interment
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Carolina Biblical Gardens
Garner, NC
Thelma Gumbs Dent


1924 - 2020
Thelma Gumbs Dent Obituary
Thelma Gumbs Dent

December 1, 1924 - February 11, 2020

Chapel Hill

Thelma Gumbs Dent, of Chapel Hill, NC, departed this life on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Sunday, February 16, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 106 N. Roberson Street, Chapel Hill, NC.

Visitation: 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the church.

Interment: 1:00 PM, Monday, February 17, 2020 at Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC.

Survivors: Daughters, Georgette Amantha Dent, M.D. of Chapel Hill, NC, Sharon Elizabeth Dent Harper, Esq. (Jack) of Rogers, AR; Son, David Jonathan Dent, Sr (Valerie) of NYC; Grandchildren, Lynnette Amantha Dent, David Jonathan Dent, Jr, both of NYC and Dara Catherine Sasaki (Kazuhei), Los Angeles, CA; Grands-in-Law, Dr. Katrina Kirksey (Taaq), Dedria Kolb, Esq. (Phillip) and Angela Harper (deceased).

Published in The News & Observer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
