Thelma Gumbs Dent
December 1, 1924 - February 11, 2020
Chapel Hill
Thelma Gumbs Dent, of Chapel Hill, NC, departed this life on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Sunday, February 16, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 106 N. Roberson Street, Chapel Hill, NC.
Visitation: 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the church.
Interment: 1:00 PM, Monday, February 17, 2020 at Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC.
Survivors: Daughters, Georgette Amantha Dent, M.D. of Chapel Hill, NC, Sharon Elizabeth Dent Harper, Esq. (Jack) of Rogers, AR; Son, David Jonathan Dent, Sr (Valerie) of NYC; Grandchildren, Lynnette Amantha Dent, David Jonathan Dent, Jr, both of NYC and Dara Catherine Sasaki (Kazuhei), Los Angeles, CA; Grands-in-Law, Dr. Katrina Kirksey (Taaq), Dedria Kolb, Esq. (Phillip) and Angela Harper (deceased).
Published in The News & Observer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020