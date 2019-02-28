Thelma Hardison Winborn



Ahoskie



Thelma Hardison Winborn, age 91, died on February 26, 2019, after a long battle with Lupus and Raynaud's Phenomenon.



Mrs. Winborn was born on May 22, 1927, a daughter of the late Asa and Otie Roberson Hardison in the Farm Life community near Williamston, NC. She attended Farm Life High School, where she graduated Valedictorian of her class. After high school, Thelma attended Greensboro Women's College and was a member of the Adelphia Society. After attending East Carolina University, she graduated from Atlantic Christian College with a BA in Spanish in 1948. While at ACC, she was May Queen and member of Sigma Tau Chi sorority. While attending college, she met William Earl Winborn, sitting between him and his twin brother. After serving his country in Japan for a year, Bill and Thelma were married in 1948, they lived in "Vetville" while Bill attended State College. After moving to Raleigh, Bill continued his education, while Thelma worked in the statistics department, tutored students in Spanish, and worked at Ivey Taylor's in Raleigh. After graduating in 1950, the couple moved to Roanoke Rapids, where Thelma taught grade school in Gaston, NC. After Roanoke Rapids, they lived in Albemarle, NC, before moving to Ahoskie, where he was a salesman for Allied Mills Feed Company. Thelma was a "Welcome Wagon Hostess" for one year and worked as a substitute school teacher. Mrs. Winborn was an active member of Ahoskie United Methodist Church. She helped establish a Brownie Troop, helped with Cub Scouts, and was a member of the Ahoskie Women's Club.



Thelma loved designing her own clothes, traveling, particularly cruising, antiques, books, art, and music.She had a wonderful sense of humor, and loved loved driving her blue Karmann Ghia Volkswagon.



She was preceded in death by her husband in 1992; a son William E. Winborn Jr. in 2003; sister Leona H. Corey and husband, Wilson; Bill's brother, Robert E Winborn; and niece Terri Corey Clifton and family.



Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Linda W. Shimm of Garner, NC; sister-in-law, Minnie Lee Tyson Winborn; two nephews, Robert Winborn and David Winborn and their families.



Visitation will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, from 11:00 am to 12:45 pm at Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service, Ahoskie, NC.



A graveside celebration of life service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the Ahoskie Cemetery, Ahoskie, NC, with Rev. Bill Haddock, officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made directly to the Lupus Foundation, 2121 K Street, NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC, 20037; or you may donate online by visiting www.tmcfunding.com/search; then type Thelma Winborn.



