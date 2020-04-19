|
|
Thelma Yvonne Harlee Lucas Hardy
January 15, 1938 - March 26, 2020
Maryland
On Thursday, March 26, 2020, Thelma transitioned to her Heavenly Father. Left to cherish her memory are her devote daughter, Dr. Arlana S Lucas, and fiancé, Mr. Richard Kingsbury, her most loving granddaughter, Mrs. Amber Lucas Hawkinson (Jacob), a grandson, Isaac Shaw Williams, brothers, Alexander Robert Harlee, Jr. (Christabelle) and Richard Neal White, Jr. (Annette); sister, Flora H Cordette (Jerry) and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband, Artie Shaw Lucas and daughter, Mrs. Artese Lucas Williams and husband Wardell Leon Hardy. A special Celebration of Life will follow in the Fall of 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Washington University. Details on the her Celebration of Life and directions for donations may be found at http://memorial.yourtribute.com/thelmahlucashlh
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 19, 2020