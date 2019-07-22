Home

Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church
301 N Woodrow St
Fuquay-Varina, NC
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church
301 N Woodrow St
Fuquay-Varina, NC
Thelma Sauls Dickens


1929 - 2019
Thelma Sauls Dickens Obituary
Thelma Sauls Dickens

July 1, 1929 - July 19, 2019

Fuquay-Varina

Thelma Sauls Dickens, 90, died peacefully on July 19, 2019. Thelma was born and raised in the Oakwood Community of Raleigh, NC. Thelma was a loving wife, mother, "Mema", aunt and dear friend. She was an active member of Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church and community with her artistry and floral design.

Thelma's many talents included hand painted invitations, sketches, church bulletins, and murals found in local homes in the area and in the Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church as well as Rawls Baptist Church and at Dewar's Antiques & Florist of Holly Springs. She loved and enjoyed fellowship with her Sunday school class members for many years.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Monday July 22th at Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church, 301 N Woodrow St, Fuquay-Varina. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh.

She will be remembered by her daughter; Karen D. Griffin; sons; Kenneth F. Dickens; and wife Sharron, Joe E. Dickens; grandchildren; James V. (Nikki) and Brain J. (Lynn) Griffin; Amanda D. Turlington; Elizabeth A. Dickens and 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Virgil F. Dickens; daughter; Bonnie L. Dickens Dudley; parents Pearl and Toy Sauls; sister Doris Whitehead Davis; infant brother; Joseph E. Sauls and grandson Daniel E. Griffin.

The family will receive friends from 1 pm to 2 pm at Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church on Monday July 22th and other times at 301 Wade St., Fuquay-Varina.

Online condolences may be left at www.thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 22, 2019
