Thelma Serrod
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma Tant Serrod

Zebulon

Thelma Tant Serrod, 90, died Thursday. Funeral service 3 pm Monday at Massey Funeral Home, Burial, Union Chapel Baptist Church cemetery.

Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Zebulon www.masseyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Massey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Massey Funeral Home
913 N. Arendell Ave.
Zebulon, NC 27597
(919) 269-6600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved