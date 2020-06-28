Thelma Serrod

Thelma Tant Serrod
Zebulon
Thelma Tant Serrod, 90, died Thursday. Funeral service 3 pm Monday at Massey Funeral Home, Burial, Union Chapel Baptist Church cemetery.
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Zebulon www.masseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 28, 2020.