Thelma Steed Vickers



September 11, 1936 - February 18, 2019



Raleigh



Thelma Steed Vickers, 82, died on February 18, 2019, at her home at Magnolia Glen surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lois Pegram Steed, a brother Leonard Steed, a nephew William "Bill" Steed, a niece June McGhee, and her first husband, Jack Thomas.



Surviving are her husband of 42 years, Victor "Vic" Vickers; daughters Ann Thomas Hahn (Alan Hahn) of Raleigh and Sandra Haas (Paul Kersens) of St. Louis, MO; son Mark Vickers of Raleigh; sister Dot Robertson of Louisburg; grandchildren Nicholas and Maya Hahn of Raleigh, Timothy D. Haas (Jen) of Millstadt, IL, Jamie T. Haas (Charity), and Michael A. Haas of St. Louis; and 9 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held at St. James United Methodist Church on Monday, February 25th at 10:00 am. A funeral service will be at 11:00 am followed by a graveside service at Raleigh Memorial Park. In honor of her love for NC State and years of service there, the family encourages everyone to wear something red!



In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Iron Academy, 3510 Edwards Mill Rd., Raleigh, NC 27612 or www.ironacademy.org



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E. Millbrook Road, www.brownwynneeastmillbrook.com Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 24, 2019