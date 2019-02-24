Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-6900
Thelma Vickers
More Obituaries for Thelma Vickers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Steed Vickers


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thelma Steed Vickers Obituary
Thelma Steed Vickers

September 11, 1936 - February 18, 2019

Raleigh

Thelma Steed Vickers, 82, died on February 18, 2019, at her home at Magnolia Glen surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lois Pegram Steed, a brother Leonard Steed, a nephew William "Bill" Steed, a niece June McGhee, and her first husband, Jack Thomas.

Surviving are her husband of 42 years, Victor "Vic" Vickers; daughters Ann Thomas Hahn (Alan Hahn) of Raleigh and Sandra Haas (Paul Kersens) of St. Louis, MO; son Mark Vickers of Raleigh; sister Dot Robertson of Louisburg; grandchildren Nicholas and Maya Hahn of Raleigh, Timothy D. Haas (Jen) of Millstadt, IL, Jamie T. Haas (Charity), and Michael A. Haas of St. Louis; and 9 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at St. James United Methodist Church on Monday, February 25th at 10:00 am. A funeral service will be at 11:00 am followed by a graveside service at Raleigh Memorial Park. In honor of her love for NC State and years of service there, the family encourages everyone to wear something red!

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Iron Academy, 3510 Edwards Mill Rd., Raleigh, NC 27612 or www.ironacademy.org

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E. Millbrook Road, www.brownwynneeastmillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 24, 2019
