Thelma Ward Tedder
1929 - 2020
Thelma Ward Tedder

December 18, 1929 - July 14, 2020

Clayton

Thelma Ward Tedder, was born on Dec. 18, 1929 in Winston-Salem, NC, and died July 14, 2020 at Transitions Life Care Hospice in Raleigh, NC at age 90 after a long battle with primary progressive aphasia. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank G. Tedder; her parents, William Watt and Lula Cook Ward; sisters, Myrtle Hill, Octavia Yow, brother, Fred Ward, and daughter, Victoria Hannon.

She is survived by her children, Carol Searcy and husband John of Danville, VA, Jeffrey Tedder of Henderson, and Mark Tedder of Kittrell, and grandchildren, Scott Searcy and wife Lynn of Wallkill, NY, Kyle Searcy of Tuxedo Park, NY, Elle Allen and husband Ron of Garner, and Sarah Crisp and husband Rodney and great granddaughter, Catherine Crisp, of Buies Creek. She is also survived by nieces and a nephew.

Thelma graduated from Southmont High School in 1947 from a class of 4 and from nursing school and became a registered nurse in Winston-Salem in 1950 and began working in hospitals for a number of years. She was married to her husband Frank on Dec. 25, 1950 until his death in 1989. She loved nature, animals and long walks in the woods identifying wild flowers and native plants. She had a passion for gardening and growing every kind of edible vegetable and herb and was a garden club member for many years. She was an accomplished cook and enjoyed entertaining family, friends, and business associates with her delectable dinners that were works of art. She also loved art, decorating, reading, listening to classical music, and volunteering at Maria Parham Hospital.

She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in July 1976. She had strong faith in our Creator Jehovah God and a bright hope for a resurrection in paradise earth. She supported the local congregation wherever she lived. When she was no longer able to attend the meetings, she would listen via telephone tie or video recordings.

The family thanks Brookdale Smithfield and Transitions LifeCare Hospice for taking such good care of Thelma while she was in their care.

A private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Transitions LifeCare, Philanthropy Dept., 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Online condolences may be made to the Tedder family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
9195537143
