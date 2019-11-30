Home

Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Thelma Woody
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Andrew's Covenant Presbyterian Church
1416 Market St.
Wilmington, NC
Thelma Woody


1924 - 2019
Thelma Woody Obituary
Thelma Allen Viser Woody

12/06/1924 - 10/14/2019

Wilmington

Our sweet Thelma headed through the Gates to the Heavenly Banquet early in the morning on Monday, October 14, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. She is in the arms of her Savior but will be greatly missed by all here on earth who knew her.

She was born in Greenville, SC on December 6, 1924, to Thelma Shockley and A. T. "Sandy" Allen, and spent her growing-up years there. She graduated from Greenville High School and attended Columbia Bible College in SC (now Columbia International University), until her marriage to John G. Viser, in 1944. During that time, he was in training and later, active duty in the Army Air Corps and was posted to England just before D-Day.

After the war, and after John's return to and graduation from seminary in 1949, he and Thelma were commissioned to serve as missionaries to Brazil, fulfilling one of Thelma's long-held dreams. John was the first aviation missionary for the Presbyterian Church in the world, and they both served faithfully there until returning home in 1959. They continued their service to the church, John in the pulpit and Thelma as a Sunday School teacher, women's ministry leader and choir member. In 1983, John passed away. In 1986, Thelma married Joseph R. Woody. The two families had served together in Brazil and the children grew up together as "siblings". It was a joyous occasion when Thelma and Joe joined the families officially! Joe continued in the pulpit and Thelma continued in her teaching/singing/leadership roles by his side.

Thelma retired from New Hanover County Department of Social Services in 1986, after having served in various capacities for over 20 years. She was a member of St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church in Wilmington, where she served as a Sunday School teacher of both youth and adults, Elder, choir member, Stephen Minister and Stephen Leader, and as an active part of the Presbyterian Women's ministry.

She is survived by her sister, Betty Allen Snyder, of Greenville, SC; her four children, John G. Viser, Jr. (Karen) of Morrisville, NC, Margaret A. "Peggy" Viser of Cary, NC, Dr. Timothy A. Viser (Karen) of Cleveland, TN, and Alice Viser Hill (James) of Mooresville, NC; three grandchildren, Matthew Viser (Anne) of Arlington, VA, Rebecca Viser of Silver Spring, MD, and Alexandra Hill of Durham, NC; four stepchildren, Joseph R. Woody, Jr. (Ligia) of Arraial do Cabo, RJ, Brazil, Nina Woody Morway (Ron) of Oviedo, FL, John M. Woody (Bea) of Harrisonburg, VA, and Julia Woody Schaeffer (Jim) of Frederick, MD; eight step-grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and nine nieces and nephews and their families.

A Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held at St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1416 Market St. in Wilmington, on December 14 at 1:00 PM with a reception following at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church, Wilmington's International Seamen's Service Center, Samaritan's Purse, or Salvation Army.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 30, 2019
