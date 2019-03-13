Home

Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
View Map
Resources
Theo Glover Ferrante


Theo Glover Ferrante Obituary
Theo Glover Ferrante

March 10, 1922 – March 11, 2019

Zebulon

Theo Glover Ferrante, 97, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday evening. She was born in Johnston County to the late Alphred & Bersie Hare Glover. She was a loving wife and mother and truly devout in her faith. Her sons and family were her life. She was preceded in death by her husband & best friend of 42 years, Frank Ferrante, siblings, A. G., Ronald & Chester Glover, Rosa Lee Watford, and Lucille Jenkinson.

She is survived by her sons, Steven T. Ferrante (Cathy) of Yorktown Heights, NY, Michael F. Ferrante of LA, sister, Bloise Carroll, grandchildren, Robert Ferrante (Tara), Kristin Ferrante, Caitlyn Ferrante, Marguerite "Mati" Ferrante, great-grandchildren, Charlie & Torin, many beloved nieces, nephews, extended families, and special nieces, Pam Tant & Roxanne Bullock.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

Funeral service 2 pm, Thursday, Strickland Funeral Home Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell with visitation from 12:30 – 2pm, prior to the service & other times at the home. Burial will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery, Hartsdale, NY. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 13, 2019
