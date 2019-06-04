Rev. Theodore Edwin "Ted" Wilbanks



Four Oaks



Rev. Theodore "Ted" Edwin Wilbanks, age 79, of 3057 Hockaday Road, died Sunday,



June 2, 2019 at Bella Rose Nursing and Rehab in Garner. Funeral services will be held 2:00PM Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at C3 Church, Clayton. Officiating will be Pastor Matt Fry. Burial will follow at Bethel Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Four Oaks.



Rev. Wilbanks was born on May 10, 1940 in Oklahoma to the late William Edwin and Opal Lacefield Wilbanks. He was an ordained minister and pastor of music ministry.



Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Kaye Thomas Wilbanks; children, Martha and Matt Fry of Garner, Gina and Ken Witcher of Baltimore, Maryland, Amie and Rod Gray of Cypress, Texas, Thomas and Niki Wilbanks of Raleigh; thirteen grandchildren; brother, Bobby Wilbanks of California; several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Rose and Graham Funeral Home in Four Oaks and other times at the home.



Flowers are welcomed; however, memorials may be made to Ted Wilbanks C3 College Memorial Fund 8246 Cleveland Road Clayton, NC 27520.



Arrangements by Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Four Oaks, NC 27524. Published in The News & Observer on June 4, 2019