Theodore Mazzei
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore Mazzei

March 24, 1948 - April 30, 2020

Fuquay-Varina

Theodore "Ted" Mazzei, 72, of Fuquay-Varina, NC, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020, following a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Ted was born on March 24, 1948, in Cerenzia, Italy, to the late Francesco and Isabella Mazzei.

In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his sister, Rosanna Mazzei, and nephews, Jason and Shaun Bates.

He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Sherri Collins (Ryan), Amy Mazzei, Heidi Campbell (Joshua), Kristy Ledford (Christopher), Francesco "Teddy" Mazzei, and grandchildren, Caitlin, Peyton, Tyler, Emmy, and Keri. He is also survived by his siblings, Leonard Mazzei (Sharon), Marie Fratto (John), Mario Mazzei (Lisa), and Frances Newsom, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A private family funeral service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Apex Funeral Home, in Apex, NC, with a burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Fuquay-Varina, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. Condolences may be shared at apexfuneral.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Apex Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
9193628233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved