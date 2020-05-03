Theodore Mazzei
March 24, 1948 - April 30, 2020
Fuquay-Varina
Theodore "Ted" Mazzei, 72, of Fuquay-Varina, NC, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020, following a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Ted was born on March 24, 1948, in Cerenzia, Italy, to the late Francesco and Isabella Mazzei.
In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his sister, Rosanna Mazzei, and nephews, Jason and Shaun Bates.
He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Sherri Collins (Ryan), Amy Mazzei, Heidi Campbell (Joshua), Kristy Ledford (Christopher), Francesco "Teddy" Mazzei, and grandchildren, Caitlin, Peyton, Tyler, Emmy, and Keri. He is also survived by his siblings, Leonard Mazzei (Sharon), Marie Fratto (John), Mario Mazzei (Lisa), and Frances Newsom, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private family funeral service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Apex Funeral Home, in Apex, NC, with a burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Fuquay-Varina, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. Condolences may be shared at apexfuneral.net
Published in The News and Observer on May 3, 2020.