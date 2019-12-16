|
Theodore D. Price
August 20, 1944 - December 12, 2019
Raleigh
Theodore D. Price, age 75 died on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Transitions Lifecare Hospice Home. He leaves his wife of 50 years Sheila (Galena) Price, a son Marc W. Price and his wife Elisa of Wake Forest, NC; a daughter, Elisa D. wife of Gabe Bluestein of Mount Pleasant, SC and two grandchildren Lily and Emma Bluestein.
He was born in Framingham, MA the son of Theodore I. and Kathleen (Warner) Price and was raised in Natick, MA. Over the years he lived in Essex Junction, VT, South Burlington, VT, Tamarack, FL and for the past 14 years in Raleigh.
He received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Northeastern University. He was a member of Temple Beth Or, a longtime member of its Brotherhood as well as the Newcomer's Men's Breakfast Club.
For over 30 years he was a financial planner at IBM retiring in 1999.
A funeral service and burial were held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Worcester, MA.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Memorial Observance will be held at the Galena residence from 7:00PM to 9:00PM on Tuesday, December 17 and 7:00PM to 9:00PM on Wednesday, December 18.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 16, 2019