Theodore Richard Cecil Sr.
1930 - 2020
Theodore Richard Cecil, Sr.

Raleigh

Theodore Richard Cecil, Sr., known as Ted, peacefully passed away in Raleigh, NC on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the age of 89 surrounded in flesh and in spirit by his family. Ted was born in Wappingers Falls, NY in 1930. From the very beginning, integrity, respect, and loyalty, were amongst his most admirable traits. His love for this country led him to serve in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955. After completing his service, Ted went on to Georgia Tech for continuing education which led to a career at IBM where he served as an executive for more than 35 years. Ted was a member of West Point Masonic Lodge #877 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was proud of his Masonic roots and always kept his Lodge and brothers near to his heart. He was a devoted husband, dad, papa, and great-papa that will always be remembered for his quick wit, incredible sense of humor, colorful fashion sense, and deep love for his family and friends.

He is survived by the love of his life, Hilda Murphy Cecil of 69 years; his children, Ted Cecil, Jr. (Pat) of Raleigh; Lynn Branham (Bobby) of Chapin, SC; and Debbie Cecil of San Diego, CA; his grandchildren, William Key (Anne) of Taylors, SC; Kelly Straughn (Brian) of Zebulon; Julie Goguen (Matt) of Irmo, SC; Jonathan Cecil (Amanda) of Ashburn, VA; Laura Cecil of Wilmington; Jennifer Cecil of Raleigh; Krista Cecil of Zebulon; Shaun Cecil of Raleigh; and his six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Walter Cecil of Zebulon and Allen Cecil of Knightdale.

A celebration of life will be held privately with the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
