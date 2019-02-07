Home

L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Theresa Gregory Allgood


Raleigh

Theresa Gregory Allgood, 67, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She was born July 24, 1951 in Wake County to the late John Kenneth Gregory and Doris Nesbitt Gregory.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Surviving: daughter, Laura Chattin of AL; son, Chris Capps of Clayton; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters: Janet Gregory Jones of Raleigh, Deborah K. Aeschbacher (Herman) of Willow Springs; brother, Wade Gregory (Jean) of Wilmington; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Theresa was preceded in death by sister, Doris Faye Gregory.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 7, 2019
