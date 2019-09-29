|
|
Theresa Sessoms Lentz
September 17, 2019
Garner
Was a wonderful mother/ grandmother and friend to many. She worked for various employers, Tire Sales & Service, Bells Linen Closet, A&P Warehouse and lastly SIPS.
She is survived by her three children Deborah Outlaw, Charles Sessoms, & Rhonda Price as well as 5 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Montlawn Funeral Home on 10/5/19. Social hour will be at 10:00 am, Service will follow at 11:00am.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Raleigh &
Published in The News & Observer from Sept. 29 to Oct. 4, 2019