Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Montlawn Funeral Home
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Montlawn Funeral Home
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC
Theresa Lentz Obituary
Theresa Sessoms Lentz

September 17, 2019

Garner

Was a wonderful mother/ grandmother and friend to many. She worked for various employers, Tire Sales & Service, Bells Linen Closet, A&P Warehouse and lastly SIPS.

She is survived by her three children Deborah Outlaw, Charles Sessoms, & Rhonda Price as well as 5 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at Montlawn Funeral Home on 10/5/19. Social hour will be at 10:00 am, Service will follow at 11:00am.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Raleigh &
Published in The News & Observer from Sept. 29 to Oct. 4, 2019
