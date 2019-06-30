Theresa (Terrie) Stotka



November 14, 1929 - June 24, 2019



Cary



Theresa (Terrie) Stotka 89, of Cary, NC passed peacefully to eternal life on June 24, 2019 at Glenaire with loving family present.She was the beloved mother of 4 children, Mark Stotka and wife Karen of The Villages, FL, Dr. Jennifer Stotka (and partner Lisa Wethington) of Arden, NC, Laura Church and husband Matt of Columbia, SC and Christopher Stotka and wife of Robin of Apex, NC; 4 grandchildren Andrew, Alex and Anna Stotka and Caroline Church; brother Victor Ference and wife Joan of Moon Township, PA.



Terrie was born on November 14, 1929 in Uniontown PA to the late Stephen P. and Anna Wascak Ference.



In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband Dr. Victor Stotka who was a Captain with a long career in the US Navy, brother Andrew Ference and sister Velma Surniak.



Terrie was a graduate of Allegheny General Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, PA and held a Bachelor of Science degree from Waynesburg College in Pennsylvania. She was a dedicated Navy wife who volunteered with Navy Relief Society and Red Cross blood mobiles. She was an active member of the Navy Officers' Wives Club and International Wives Club in which she held various offices. At various times and places she was a lay Eucharistic Minister and volunteered with numerous church activities such as Ladies of Charity and also served as a hospital volunteer. Terrie had many talents, was very erudite and extremely witty.



Terrie was an active parishioner at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Cary, NC and formerly a parishioner of Saint Louise de Marillac Catholic Church in Upper St. Clair, PA.



The extended Stotka family wishes to express deep gratitude and love to her many caregivers at Glenaire.



The family will receive visitors on Sunday June 30, 2019 from 4-7pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Rd. Cary, NC 27511. A funeral mass will be held on Monday July 1, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Cary, NC, with a reception immediately following in the parish center. Interment will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in McMurray, PA.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Presbyterian Homes Foundation (Glenaire) in Cary, NC, Saint Michael the Archangel in Cary, NC or Saint Mary Magdalene in Apex, NC. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.BrownWynneCary.com Published in The News & Observer on June 30, 2019