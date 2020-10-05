1/
Theresa Vanderhoof
1933 - 2020
1/
Catherine Theresa Healy Vanderhoof

March 21, 1933 – September 26, 2020

Cary

Catherine " Theresa" Vanderhoof, 87, of Cary passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020. Theresa was born in Red Bank, NJ, where she lived most of her life, until moving to Cary 11 years ago. Theresa worked for 30 years at Riverview Hospital in Red Bank, retiring in 1997. She was a talented quilter and baker, loved travelling, and enjoyed volunteering for her church.

Theresa was predeceased by her husband, Albert B. Vanderhoof, Jr., son, Albert B. Vanderhoof III, brother, Edward T. Healy, Jr., and sister, Dorothy Zimmerman.

Surviving are her daughters and son-in-law, Valerie and Thomas Franzoni of Las Vegas, NV, and Carol Waer of Cary, NC; grandsons, Brian Waer, Timothy (Nicole) Waer, William Brodt and Jacob Brodt; and great-granddaughter, Madelyn Waer.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Apex, NC on October 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow in the columbarium at the church.

Please leave condolences at www.wakefuneral.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
