Theresa Weber
1939 - 2020
Theresa Marie Weber

August 5, 1939 - September 28, 2020

Apex

Theresa Marie Weber "Terry" of Apex passed away on September 28, 2020. She lived a beautiful life and fought a brave battle against breast cancer.

Terry was born August 5, 1939 in Pittsburgh, PA; daughter of the late Augustine and Martha Elborne. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 45 years, Donald John Weber; brother, Edward Elborne; grandson, Samuel Carter; and great-grandchild, Baby K.

She will lovingly be remembered by her three daughters, Donna Widmaier and husband Ken, Laura Carter and husband Scott, Marlene Lang and husband Mark; her son, David Weber and wife Rachel; her nine grandchildren, Zachary Matuscin, Carah Kablick and husband Stan, Ken Widmaier, Lauren Widmaier, Jenna Lang, Garrett Lang and wife Haley, Nick Widmaier, Nathan Carter, and Caleb Carter; her great- granddaughters, Liza Kablick and Ramey Lang (expected in November); her brother, Joseph Elborne and wife Helen; her sister, Mary Cornell and husband Steve; and her sister-in-law, Sherri Elborne.

A small private memorial funeral mass will be held for family on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in the chapel at Saint Andrew the Apostle Roman Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions Lifecare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607; or online: transitionslifecare.org/donate. Her family will always be grateful for the loving care the staff at Transitions LifeCare provided in the most difficult of days.

Expressions of sympathy can be shared online at apexfuneral.net.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
chapel at Saint Andrew the Apostle Roman Catholic Church
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
9193628233
