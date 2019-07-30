Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blaylock of Littleton
109 Johnston Street
Littleton, NC 27850
(252) 586-3412
Resources
More Obituaries for Theron Sharber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theron Stout Sharber


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theron Stout Sharber Obituary
Theron Stout Sharber

February 28, 1936-July 27, 2019

Littleton

Theron Stout Sharber, Sr. passed away on July 27, 2019.

Funeral service will be at Tabor United Methodist Church 10651 Hwy 158, Littleton, NC 27850 on Wednesday July 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Graveside service will be at West Lawn Cemetery in Elizabeth City, NC at 1:00 PM Friday August 2, 2019.

Arrangements by Blaylock Funeral Home in Littleton, online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now