|
|
Theron Stout Sharber
February 28, 1936-July 27, 2019
Littleton
Theron Stout Sharber, Sr. passed away on July 27, 2019.
Funeral service will be at Tabor United Methodist Church 10651 Hwy 158, Littleton, NC 27850 on Wednesday July 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Graveside service will be at West Lawn Cemetery in Elizabeth City, NC at 1:00 PM Friday August 2, 2019.
Arrangements by Blaylock Funeral Home in Littleton, online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 30, 2019