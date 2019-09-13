Home

Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
Thomas Allred Garvey

Raleigh

Thomas Allred Garvey, "Tom" if you knew him or "Garvey" if you loved him, passed away on September 6, 2019 of a heart attack and other health conditions. Tom is survived by daughter Jennifer Mackethan (Crawford, Biggs, Lulie), stepchildren Nikki Combs, Jessica Fie (James, Jonah, Jenna), Martin Chipman (Helen, Jennie), mother Frances Wilson, sister Mary Garvey, brother Fred Garvey (Zenaida, Kurt, Sarah), as well as many cousins and friends.

The family will hold a private remembrance at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks for contributions to be made to SPCA of Wake County, , or the Smile Train.

Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 13, 2019
