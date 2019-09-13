|
Thomas Allred Garvey
Raleigh
Thomas Allred Garvey, "Tom" if you knew him or "Garvey" if you loved him, passed away on September 6, 2019 of a heart attack and other health conditions. Tom is survived by daughter Jennifer Mackethan (Crawford, Biggs, Lulie), stepchildren Nikki Combs, Jessica Fie (James, Jonah, Jenna), Martin Chipman (Helen, Jennie), mother Frances Wilson, sister Mary Garvey, brother Fred Garvey (Zenaida, Kurt, Sarah), as well as many cousins and friends.
The family will hold a private remembrance at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks for contributions to be made to SPCA of Wake County, , or the Smile Train.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 13, 2019