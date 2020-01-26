|
|
|
Thomas A. Rudisill
1935 - 2020
|
|
|
Thomas Allan Rudisill
August 20, 1935 - January 20, 2020
Cary
Thomas Allan Rudisill, 84, passed away Mon., Jan. 20, 2020. He was born Aug. 20, 1935 to H. Fred and Margaret Hallman Rudisill in Lincolnton, NC. He became an Eagle Scout in 24 months by the age of 14, was president of the student body, received "Honorable Mention All State" honors for football and graduated from Lincolnton HS at age 16 having skipped the 8th grade. After attending Guilford College, he volunteered for the Army during the Korean War, and after 2 years continued to serve in the Army Reserves for 4 years.
Hired in 1960 as a field adjuster for NC Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co., he was the first adjuster to be promoted to Senior Field Claimsman. He then became Claims Supervisor followed by District Claims Manager. After being promoted to Manager of Crop and Administrative Services, responsibilities were added as he also became Assistant General Manager. He was the first claims employee to earn a CPCU designation and served as a governing board member and/or officer for not only local insurance arbitration and claims associations but several national insurance trade associations such as NAMIC, NCIS and CIRB.
In 1960 he took his first flying lesson and soloed within a few weeks. His private pilot's license would be earned a year later. He achieved his glider rating, commercial license, instrument rating, multi-engine rating and became a certified flight instructor. In 1987 he completed the build of an RV-4, tandem seating aerobatic airplane with Richard Pettyjohn. Although brief, employment with Gay & Taylor as an adjuster for aircraft losses would add to his total flying time of over 3,800 hours in 44 different aircraft.
From birth, he began his Christian life in the Lutheran church and as an adult served as the chairman of many committees and as a choir member. In 1996, he joined the Methodist church and served as the "music-meister" for the "Young Men's Bible Class" leading the class in hymns with his beautiful baritone voice while sharing the stories on the origin of the hymns.
He will be remembered for his wit, the sharing of his diverse skills and talents and keen sense of logic and that he lived by the 12 boy scout principles ~ trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, H. Fred and Margaret Hallman Rudisill; brother-in-law, Frank Simril. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Melody Harrison Rudisill; daughters, Carol Rudisill (Ladi), Oakland, CA and Lynn Rudisill, Cottonwood Shores, TX; son, Allan Rudisill (Darlene), Kasilof, AK; sisters, Doris Rudisill Simril, Kannapolis, NC and Linda Rudisill Paige (Steve), Lexington, VA; grandson, Brandon Griffith (Melissa), Austin, TX; sister-in-law, Rhonda Harrison Hughes (William), Snow Hill, NC; brothers-in-law, George Harrison, Jr. (Donna), Williamston, NC and Frederick "Fred" Harrison (Margaret), Tulsa, OK; many special nieces and nephews.
Viewing, Sun., Jan. 26 ~ Mon., Jan. 27 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Rd., Cary, NC. Viewing, Wed., Jan. 29 ~ Thur., Jan. 30 at Warlick Funeral Home, 125 Dave Warlick Dr., Lincolnton, NC.
Graveside services, Fri., Jan. 31 at 1pm, Hollybrook Cemetery, 302 Hollybrook Ave., Lincolnton, NC. Visitation with family and friends to follow at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 216 S. Aspen St., Lincolnton, NC.
Due to sanctuary renovations at First United Methodist Church of Cary, a Service of Death and Resurrection will be held Sat., Feb. 1 at 1pm, Apex United Methodist Church, 100 S. Hughes St., Apex, NC. Visitation with family and friends to follow.
Visitation at other times will be at the home, 107 Hanover Place, Cary, NC 27511.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts to either FUMCC, 117 S. Academy St., Cary, NC 27511 by specifying "Young Men's Bible Class" on memo line or EAA Aviation Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 3816, Oshkosh, WI 54903 by specifying "Young Eagles" on memo line.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 26, 2020