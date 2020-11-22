1/1
Thomas Aiken
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas "Tommy" Aiken
October 2, 1944 - November 17, 2020
North Wilkesboro, North Carolina - Mr. Thomas "Tommy" Edward Aiken, age 76 of Wilkesboro passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Wilkes Health and Rehabilitation.
Graveside service with Military Honors by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1142 will be held 11:00 AM Friday, November 20, 2020 at Yadkin Valley Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Scott Wagoner and Rev. Tim Pruitt officiating.
Mr. Aiken was born October 2, 1944 in Durham County to Roy Edward and Ethel Chambers Aiken. He was Owner/Operator of Landmark Mobile Homes and served Wilkes as well as surrounding counties for over 40 years. Tommy was an avid golfer, loved to fish, a longtime member of Oakwood's Country Club, he loved animals and he was a member of Oakwood's Baptist Church. He was a respected member of the Community and neighborhood.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by a daughter; Elizabeth Underhill and husband Kevin of Greenville, SC, two sons; Isaac Aiken and Isaac's mother; Pam Aiken of Wilkesboro, Mike Aiken and wife Vicky of North Wilkesboro, three grandchildren; Lauren Caulberg, Andrew Aiken, Avery Aiken, seven sisters; Mary Ethel Winstead, Hilda Crabtree, Shirley Boyce, Dot Godsey, Pat Fox, Sandra Jones and Linda Mitchell, several nieces and nephews and fur baby; Baja Aiken.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, SW, Lilburn, GA 30047.
Online condolences may be made to www.reinssturdivant.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Yadkin Valley Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
270 Armory Rd
North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
(336) 838-3178
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Annie and John Abernathy
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved