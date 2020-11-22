Thomas "Tommy" Aiken
October 2, 1944 - November 17, 2020
North Wilkesboro, North Carolina - Mr. Thomas "Tommy" Edward Aiken, age 76 of Wilkesboro passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Wilkes Health and Rehabilitation.
Graveside service with Military Honors by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1142 will be held 11:00 AM Friday, November 20, 2020 at Yadkin Valley Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Scott Wagoner and Rev. Tim Pruitt officiating.
Mr. Aiken was born October 2, 1944 in Durham County to Roy Edward and Ethel Chambers Aiken. He was Owner/Operator of Landmark Mobile Homes and served Wilkes as well as surrounding counties for over 40 years. Tommy was an avid golfer, loved to fish, a longtime member of Oakwood's Country Club, he loved animals and he was a member of Oakwood's Baptist Church. He was a respected member of the Community and neighborhood.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by a daughter; Elizabeth Underhill and husband Kevin of Greenville, SC, two sons; Isaac Aiken and Isaac's mother; Pam Aiken of Wilkesboro, Mike Aiken and wife Vicky of North Wilkesboro, three grandchildren; Lauren Caulberg, Andrew Aiken, Avery Aiken, seven sisters; Mary Ethel Winstead, Hilda Crabtree, Shirley Boyce, Dot Godsey, Pat Fox, Sandra Jones and Linda Mitchell, several nieces and nephews and fur baby; Baja Aiken.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, SW, Lilburn, GA 30047.
