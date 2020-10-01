Thomas Alan Poole
May 19, 1947- September 27, 2020
Bahama
Thomas Alan Poole, 73, of Bahama, NC left this earth to meet his heavenly father on Sunday, September 27, 2020 after a sudden illness.
Tom, the oldest son of the late Thomas M and Alma T Poole, was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Linda R Poole and his younger brother Jeffrey.
Tom spent his early years in Ravenna, Ohio. At age 16, his family moved to NC where Tom lettered in football and basketball at Northern High School. After completing high school, Tom entered the National Guard and began working on the family farm. Tom fell in love and married Linda. They built a home in Bahama, lovingly called Mossy Acres, where they raised three daughters and many pets. Tom was the owner/operator of Poole Backhoe Service.
After Tom lost his wife Linda to cancer in 2013, he began filling his time with his love of creating yard art, gardening, fishing and turkey hunting. In 2014, Tom fell in love with and married Becky T Bruce who was a longtime family friend. Tom and Becky enjoyed six happy years together. They were involved in activities and missions at Ridgecrest Baptist Church. Tom made many new friends and professed his faith during this time.
Tom is survived by his wife Becky Bruce-Poole along with his three daughters, Amy Poole Smith (John), Christine Pronishen (Darren) and Leigh Poole Lodder (Scott), and two stepsons, Steven Bruce (Julie) and David Bruce (Mika). Tom is survived by his treasured grandchildren Coleton Smith, Harrison Lodder and five step grandchildren, Jerrol Pronishen, Jenna Foster, Mia Bruce, Raina Bruce, and Taylor Bruce. Tom is survived by his sister Cynthia Crabtree (Barnette).
A Memorial Service will be held at 2pm, Friday, October 2 at Brooks & White Funeral Chapel in Roxboro with Doctor Marc Francis and Rodney Hicks officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 pm prior to the service.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Duke Regional ICU for providing excellent care to Tom. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ridgecrest Baptist Church building fund at 1104 Milton Rd Durham, NC 27712.
